While the proposed 2023 Lewiston town budget shows a property tax decrease for its general funds, special districts can expect a bump up.
In the most recent preliminary budget, submitted on Oct. 24 and available for viewing on the Town of Lewiston’s website, it estimates $19.25 million in appropriations funded by $14.78 million in revenues, $377,624 in appropriated fund balance, and $4.09 million raised through taxes. Appropriations are up around $1 million, revenues are up around $850,000, and taxes are up $50,000.
The Lewiston General Fund, which includes expenses for the Village of Lewiston, shows $2.85 million in appropriations with an estimated $2.23 million in revenue coming in. The rest will be covered through $612,819 in taxes and $5,050 in appropriated fund balance.
The Lewiston General/Outside Village Fund, which only covers expenses in the town, has $3.59 million in appropriations with $3.45 in estimated revenues and the remaining $142,574 to be covered by an appropriated fund balance.
The proposed property tax rate for town residents is 69 cents per $1,000 of valuation, a decrease of 4.08% from the year before.
The Highway/Drainage fund for the town will have $3.8 million in appropriations with an estimated revenue of $3.54 million. The remaining $256,838 will be raised through taxes. The tax rate would be 35 cents, a decrease of 15.47% from the previous year.
The water pollution control center fund will have $2.4 million in appropriations to be entirely covered through revenues.
Many of the special districts the town operates will be increased appropriations this year with the fire protection, street lighting, and refuse districts going up, and with them the amount of tax revenue needed to cover those costs. The amount that homes would be charged for these depends on where they live in the town. Those increases are as follows.
• The Fire Protection District would have a levy of 2.0511, an increase of 1.41%.
• The Lewiston Heights District charges a flat rate of $375, an increase of 36.36%.
• The Refuse District charges a flat rate of $83.9248, an increase of 16.92%.
• The Lewiston Water Improvement Area has a levy of $1.0193, an increase of 3.67%.
Lewiston Town Finance Director Jacqueline Agnello said that creating this year’s budget was very challenging due to the impacts of COVID-19 issues and high inflation affecting the economy right now, resulting in contractual expenses increasing for health needs and expenses for natural gas, gasoline, and electricity going up. “The town feels the impacts of those as well,” Agnello said.
The refuse special district is seeing its appropriations go up due to the waste price index going up and the fire protection is increasing due to contractural obligations.
The final budget will be presented at the next Lewiston work session meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, where the town board will vote on its approval. There was no public comment during the public hearing, which took place on Nov. 3.
