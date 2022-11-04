LEWISTON — A proposed Life Storage facility to go in the Lewiston Event Center was dealt a blow this week.
The Lewiston Zoning Board of Appeals ruled in a 4-1 vote that such storage units are is not a permitted use in a B-1 general business district at a public hearing for the project this week.
Real estate investor Vick Ghotra intended to purchase the building at 845 Cayuga Street and change it into a Life Storage facility location, offering 300 units inside a climate-controlled environment. He is under contract to buy the event center property, which was dependent on getting village approval for the project to go ahead.
When presenting to the village planning board and historic preservation commission last month, the planning board did accept the plans while the historic preservation commission took no action, with both expressing confusion if such a facility is appropriate for the village. Counsel Joseph Leone and building inspector/zoning officer Ken Candela were also tasked with going through the village codes to determine acceptable building uses.
Ghotra did a presentation before the ZBA with his lawyer, arguing that it should be approved based on four different paths for approval, as either a personal service establishment, a retail service establishment, all the building changes made would be on the inside, and that if there is any ambiguity about the first three points, state law states that any issues of ambiguity must be in favor of the developer.
“Clearly, there is ambiguity in favor of the developer, but the ZBA still gave me an irrational decision” Ghotra said.
In the list of permitted uses for a general business district, the type of storage units Ghotra is proposing is not listed. ZBA Chairman Mike Swanson said that even as the code said the listed uses are not limited to the ones listed, another statement in the code says that if a permitted use for the district is not listed, then it is prohibited.
“The business district in the code was ambiguous, but it was the statement that made it not ambiguous,” Swanson said. “It was cut and dry.”
Swanson also said the Village of Lewiston’s master plan adopted in 2004 said the village wants lively businesses to help draw people in, feeling that a storage facility would not bring such people in.
While Swanson said the applicant could still get a use variance permit from the ZBA, Ghotra said he did not see any resistance to this until that hearing. Now he is unsure if this is dead or not.
