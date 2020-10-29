LEWISTON -- Niagara County Sheriff's investigators have arrested a pair of Lewiston women in connection with an ongoing child abuse case.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti confirmed the arrests of Christina DeGroff and her daughter, Michaela Wilson. The two woman were charged in a child abuse investigation that began in April.
DeGroff, 46, was charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was previously charged in April with second-degree hindering prosecution, making a punishable false written statement and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Wilson,19, was charged with one count of first-degree assault, five counts of second-degree assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was previously charged in April with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The previous charges are still pending against DeGroff and Wilson. Both DeGroff and Wilson were released on their own recognizance
Their latest arrest comes after DeGroff's boyfriend, and Wilson's father, Michael Wilson, pleaded guilty on Sept. 28, in Niagara County Court, to causing life-threatening injuries to a 5-year-old boy.
Wilson, 49, pleaded guilty to single courts of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces consecutive sentences totaling more than 25 years.
Prosecutors have said they "will seek the maximum sentence allowable" for Wilson.
The abuse reportedly took place in the family's home in the 5200 block of Lewiston Road.
The three adults were charged in April, after an investigation into what were described as "life- threatening injuries" suffered by the 5-year-old boy. The boy survived his injuries after being hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said, "We continue to receive regular updates on this sweet young boy and he is thriving under the loving care of his guardians."
Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigators said their probe revealed that in addition to the serious injuries suffered by the 5-year-old boy, that Michael Wilson had "subjected another child to physical abuse at his residence, in the presence of a third child, who was not harmed."
