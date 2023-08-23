LEWISTON — On-site issues have delayed the opening of Lewiston’s Wellnow Urgent Care location at 860 Center St., with no new opening date announced.
WellNow representative Anne Keller said that during construction the team noticed that a back slope needed to be stabilized and an engineered fix was installed consisting of a retaining wall system.
“We do not have an opening date confirmed yet, but we look forward to opening in Lewiston as soon as possible,” Keller said in a statement.
Village Engineer Mike Marino said that construction was finished without the retainer wall. As a result of an earthquake that hit Western New York on Feb. 6, the bank behind the building started to slip.
There was also concern if the shift would have an affect on the drainage in relation to neighboring properties, which Marino did not see any issues with.
“Where the pavement ended, (the site contractor) noticed it was starting to crack,” Marino said. “So they came and said we’re gonna build this retaining wall.”
Construction for the Wellnow facility started on July 1, 2022 with initial plans to complete by March for a spring 2023 opening. The new site expects to hire between 5 and 10 employees.
The Lewiston location will offer the same services as other WellNow locations, including walk-in treatments for non-life threatening injuries and illnesses, x-rays and physicals, 24/7 virtual care, COVID-19 testing, and occupational medicine services.
The three current WellNow locations in Niagara County are in South Lockport, Niagara Falls and Wheatfield. There are also 14 locations across Erie County.
