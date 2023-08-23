Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.