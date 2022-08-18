The Lewiston Village Board approved an offer to install new security cameras for Village Hall and the Marilyn Toohey Park.
The proposal, from Graeme Litt of Technical Solutions, would be a 16-channel system allowing the village to expand the number of cameras on the premises if need be. It will cost the village $8,075 to have it installed.
The village has been looking at getting new cameras to monitor the recently opened all-inclusive playground at the park, which opened to the public in June and had a grand opening ceremony in July.
Litt said that he would hope to get started on installing the system before the end of the month.
