A property tax increase is featuring in the Village of Lewiston’s budget for the 2023-24 year, which the village Board of Trustees passed at its Monday meeting.
The tax rate increased from $7.76 to $7.96 per $1,000 of assessed value. That equates to a house appraised at $100,000 paying $20 more under the new rate. The water rate and sewer rates, $4.03 and $4.79 per 100 cubic feet of usage respectively, will remain the same.
In all, the village expects to bring in $4.77 million in revenue to cover its expenses, an increase of $277,689. Of that amount, $1.27 million would be raised through property taxes, $2.82 million would be from sources other than the levy, and $667,502 would come from the appropriated fund balance.
The village anticipates $3.23 million in general revenue, an increase of $241,476. Revenue sources for the village include $1.035 million in non-property taxes, $414,678 in water charges, $451,644 in sewer charges, $115,000 in real property rentals, and $366,473 in intergovernmental charges. In all, the total revenue is listed at $4.1 million.
Major expenses include $930,827 on public safety, $666,059 on transportation, $588,948 on employee benefits, $384,929 on home and community services, $307,744 on culture and recreation, and $223,188 on various debt payments.
