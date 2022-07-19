LEWISTON — The Village Board listened to two presentations during its meeting this past Monday, one dealing with securing the village and the other helping beautify it.
Graeme Litt of Technical Solutions, which has already done plenty of work throughout Lewiston, provided a presentation on installing security cameras at the Marlyn Toohey All-Inclusive Park. He envisioned a solution that would save the village money and add cameras to the park while taking out cameras that are not useful.
“To have a splash pad and a water park and have not thought to put cameras in is kind of, to me, a foreign concept,” Litt said, adding that people are running around with a bunch of water and slipping and falling would be a possibility. “For a municipality, it's got getting sued all over it.”
Litt said that while he has seen kids hanging out at that park area late at night, and that is not an issue now, problems can start to arise. He also noted that if there was more room in the budget to allow it, a police officer could do remote camera views as opposed to physically driving to the park and checking it out for themselves.
Some board members and Police Chief Frank Previte asked whether the proposed cameras could show people’s faces, with Previte saying it does not do him any good knowing someone is out there doing damage unless he can identify who they are. Litt said the placement of those cameras would be an issue.
Litt did offer whatever system he would put in at half the cost he would normally charge, currently around $5,000, stating that he would lose a substantial amount of money on this along with a two-year warranty.
With the village budget already in place for the current fiscal year, higher resolution cameras are not in the cards for the moment. Mayor Anne Welch said the village still had money left over from selling the “Big Yellow House” at 475 Ridge St. and could use that money to pay for these cameras, with Litt adding he could work with whatever the village comes up with.
The park, located next to the village hall, had its ribbon cutting event on July 14, but has been getting use from the public in the weeks beforehand. It was designed so that all kids, whether they have a disability or not, could enjoy it.
The village council also heard an idea from local artist Dan Buttery about putting a Lewiston Landing sign made of giant letters at Lewiston Landing Park.
Buttery’s proposal involves having four-foot high letters that spell Lewiston put on pedestals while three-foot high letters that spell landing would be on a level below. He imagines the "Lewiston" portion would be 25 feet long while the "Landing" would be 20 feet long. It would also be surrounded by five-foot long stainless trout sculptures.
A copper layer would be put on top of the metal letters with an aging solution applied, so Buttery can make the letters look like they have been here a while and aged to where they appear green.
The owner of Black Lab Metal Fab, Buttery has worked with many local restaurants like Brickyard Brewing Company, Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen, Canal Club 62, the Niagara Falls Hard Rock Cafe location, and the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
Buttery said he would be willing to donate this project to the village free of charge, with this piece normally having a price tag of between $35,000 and $50,000. He also expects plenty of people to take pictures of the area for years to come.
“You see when people are on vacation, they try to find somewhere that can take a picture and say that’s where they’re at,” Buttery said. “There’s nothing in Lewiston to say, ‘Hey, I’m in Lewiston, New York.”
The village board said they would send Buttery’s proposal to the planning and parks boards to make sure they are okay with it.
