LEWISTON — Three intersections in the village will have more stop signs to help reduce the chance of motor vehicle accidents.
The village board this week approved the additions at the intersections of Plain and Niagara streets, Cayuga and South Fourth streets, and Center and Water streets. Motorists will soon see the signs going south on Niagara Street, north and south on Water Street, and north and south on South Fourth Street.
New stop signs were not approved for a fourth intersection, Seneca and South Fourth street.
Mayor Anne Welch said that while North Fourth Street has stop signs at three intersections, South Fourth Street to Artpark does not have any, and there have been accidents as people try to cross.
The Plain and Niagara intersection is currently a three-way stop, not a four-way.
Residents who spoke at the public hearing on the additions offered a mixed view of them. Some said the stop signs are needed to prevent accidents and discourage speeding, while others said vehicles stopping at the intersections would bring more headlights shining into their homes.
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte looked into some studies about stop signs published by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the New York City Department of Transportation. From those, he gleaned: the purpose of stop signs is to control traffic flow, not traffic speed; stop signs should not be installed routinely to control speed at intersections or prevent accidents, because when they are misplaced, they can make a bad situation worse.
Previte said he has sat at Fourth Street and observed the traffic and concluded that there is not an issue with people understanding traffic flow. He added that event traffic can be managed with traffic control signs.
“I heard a couple times it’s a straight shot. That’s not a reason for a stop sign,” Previte said.
The chief agreed that stop signs are needed along Niagara and Water streets since there are questions about traffic flow on those streets.
The village board did not approve new stop signs at the Seneca and South Fourth Street intersection since members believe that more travelers use Cayuga Street.
Welch said the signs would be installed shortly depending on the Department of Public Work’s schedule.
