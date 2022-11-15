LEWISTON — The Village Board of Trustees approved a payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold cleanup back in September.
The Red Brick building that houses village offices and space for small businesses and recreation activities was closed during the end of September and beginning of October as 716 Clean Up deep cleaned it to get rid of mold.
The $100,000 payment would come out of the village’s general fund balance. A public hearing about it took place at the Oct. 17 meeting, with no comments.
As a result of the building’s closure, the board had decided that businesses operating out of the second floor were given free rent for the month of October.
There will be public hearing regarding a proposed 8-cent water rate increase, from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of water consumed in 2023, at the next Lewiston Village Board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The increase is due to the Niagara County Water District raising its rates to $1 per 1,000 gallons next year.
