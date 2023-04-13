The Lewiston Town Board formally approved funding for covering costs of two new electric vehicle stations in the Village of Lewiston.
The town allocated $6,000 each for the new stations, one next to the restrooms at Academy Park which is available for use, and the other on Water Street, next to the fish cleaning station, which still has to be installed in the coming weeks.
Village Deputy Mayor Victor Eydt said a grant from National Grid for installing EV stations in the village only covered 80% of the installation costs. They had an outstanding balance of around $12,000 total.
“That money will cover what the grant doesn’t cover,” Eydt explained.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said that through a licensing agreement the town has with the New York Power Authority, the town has 6.5 megawatts of power to sell on the open market, and funds gained from that can only used to cover any type of energy costs.
The Village of Lewiston has been looking into installing stations by the Red Brick Building, where the village offices are, but the building’s electrical system does not provide enough power and would need to be upgraded.
Aside from EV costs, the board also approved buying new Christmas lights for the village at a cost of $20,000, from the same funds coming from the NYPA licensing agreement. The light strands would have 95 bulbs each, be colored LED’s, and would be set up around Academy Park, 9th Street, and Cayuga Street.
“The trees have gotten bigger and the lights have gotten smaller, it seems that way,” Eydt said.
Broderick made these offers to the village Board of Trustees at its work session meeting last week, having previously spoken to Eydt and the village’s Department of Public Works Superintendent Larry Wills about it.
The town board also formally approved the Hometown Heroes program to go ahead, with banners featuring images of local military members will be hung this summer. They will be found in the town on Lower River Road from the village line, Ridge Road to Creek Road from the village line, and in Sanborn on Buffalo Street and possibly Route 31. They would be hung from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.
Broderick said the town has received 30 applications so far for this, each one costing $190.
