LEWISTON — The Village Board will consider whether to put four-way stop signs at four intersections in the village at its upcoming meeting, with the public allowed to comment about plans.
The intersections are at Niagara and Plain streets, South 4th Street and Cayuga Street, South 4th and Seneca streets, and Center and Water streets. The public hearing will take place at the next village board meeting at 6 p.m., Aug. 15 at the Village Hall.
Niagara and Plain is currently a three-way stop and the South 4th Street intersections are both two-way stops. Water and Center has only one stop sign for those traveling westward on Center.
Mayor Anne Welch said these are being proposed because the village is getting busier in the summer and traffic was a concern with residents when she was campaigning door-to-door.
“They’re concerned with traffic on South 4th Street with Artpark and graduations,” Welch said.
Welch said the board over the years has installed stop signs in the village as it saw fit. Four years ago, signs were installed at the intersection of 7th and Mohawk streets since it was a long stretch of road where people were speeding. Welch said that was not just for the speed, but for residents’ safety.
“I believe the board will take action, or they could not and need more time,” Welch said. “We won’t know until they get there.”
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte will also provide his recommendation to the board at that meeting, with Welch saying he is aware of the issues with Artpark traffic. Other board members can also take a look into the matter so they have a better idea what to do.
Previte said that there have not been any recent accidents or incidents at the intersections in question as far as the department was aware of. He has gotten speeding complaints from those along 4th Street, but nothing more than that.
“We will voice whatever opinion we come up with at the hearing,” Previte said. “We’ll look into what they’re proposing and how that will affect the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.