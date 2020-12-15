LEWISTON — It was a project years in the making, but the village is now home to its first Tim Hortons location.
The coffee shop and restaurant opened for business on Center Street on Tuesday. A formal grand opening is expected to be held at a later date.
Bob Burns, the owner of the franchise location, encountered several challenges over the course of the roughly five-year process of bringing the project from the drawing board to reality.
Richard Sabin, the district manager for Tim Hortons, said it took time to develop the look of the building and to design a functioning drive-thru. Sabin said the project was further complicated — as has been the case with so many other things — by restrictions tied to the global pandemic.
“Construction was shut down for the better part of five months earlier this year due to the pandemic,” Sabin said. “Once things started up again it look longer than normal to get materials and equipment because vendors were so far behind.”
During the whole process, Sabin said developers received positive feedback from people in the community. In the past few months, Sabin said he was frequently asked how the project was coming along and when they should expect a formal opening.
In spite of a few hiccups, the first day went off without a hitch.
Throughout the day, Sabin said people have been glad to “have a Tim Hortons in their backyard” and that guests were happy to see it finally open. He is looking forward to many years serving the residents in the village.
Mayor Anne Welch said she is excited about the opening of the new location and feels a Tim Hortons location will be beneficial to the community.
The new Tim Hortons location will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the winter, with expanded hours planned for the spring and summer months. Outdoor patio seating is planned for the spring, Sabin said.
