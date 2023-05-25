The Lewiston summer festival season kicks off this weekend when the Smelt Festival returns after a four-year break.
The Niagara River Anglers and the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce hosts the event at the Griffon Gastropub on Water Street, along with support from Anthony DiMino. The Anglers will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets to help fund its salmon-raising pen in Youngstown.
“We’re happy to have it on the waterfront with the Griffon,” said Chamber President Jennifer Pauly, calling it the perfect location. “There’s something about fried smelt that people just love.”
The smelt are small fish that are netted in the Niagara River, which were populous 20 years ago to the point where a net thrown in could capture pounds of them. While the ecosystem has changed over the years, such a feat is still possible.
Former Lewiston mayor Richard Soluri started the festival as a way to celebrate the tradition of fishermen getting the smelt out of the river. It normally goes through between 350 and 400 pounds of smelt sourced from in and outside the river. This year a plate of fried smelt will cost $5 instead of it being donation-based like in years past.
This is the first such festival held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused continued uncertainty. The organizers were not sure this could go on this year until Ken Sciabetta, the co-owner of the Griffon, offered to host it.
It has moved from its usual start of the first Friday of May to Memorial Day weekend to take better advantage of the weather. Pauly said in the five years of festivals leading to 2019, organizers had challenging weather to deal with in wind and rain.
The festival starts at 5 p.m. and will feature live music from the Brothers of Invention.
