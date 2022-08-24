Singer-songwriter and Lewiston native Marina Laurendi has made it to the quarter finals in a national contest where the winner will open at this year’s Hollywood Bowl alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry.
The contest, called Opening Act, offers the opportunity of a lifetime to open at the epic concert, which dates back to 1922 and has featured acts including the Beatles, Billie Holiday, Maroon 5 and Shawn Mendes.
The winner not only opens for the Hollywood Bowl, which is the streaming service Audacy’s biggest concert of the year, but they also take home $10,000, receive radio exposure, and more.
Those who wish to help Laurendi with her quest can vote for free each day by verifying with Facebook at https://theopenact.com/2022/marina-laurendi.
Supporters can also sign in with a credit card to receive two free votes or donate for extra votes, with all proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Voting for semi finalists ends Sept. 1 and voting for the entire competition ends Sept. 15.
Laurendi releases her debut EP: “Stay Mine,” Aug. 26 on all streaming services. Born in Lewiston, Laurendi moved to New York City shortly after college to perform Off-Broadway and around the East Coast.
She has performed at notable venues including The Bitter End in New York City and The Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls, as well as Ironworks in Buffalo.
Her next local performance is at the Music is Art Festival, Sept. 10 on the Floating Stage. Those who wish to follow her progress in the competition can do so on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Website, Spotify, Tik Tok and at www.marinalaurendi.com.
