LEWISTON — The village board has set a public hearing at its next meeting regarding new regulations for short-term rental properties.
The hearing will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, during the board’s first work session of the new year.
The village had formed a committee months ago made of village leaders and rental owners to look into legislation from areas that do regulate short-term rentals and draft legislation on how to regulate them in the village. There is currently nothing explicit in the village code for short-term rentals the same goes for bed and breakfasts.
Research from trustee Tina Coppins found at least 40 short-term rentals in the village. Mayor Anne Welch had previously said they do not want to hurt anybody already operating a rental, but properties are being bought by businesses just so they could be rented out.
Gaining further public input is needed before such legislation is finalized and voted on.
