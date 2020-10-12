LEWISTON — After several months without activity due to the pandemic, the Lewiston Senior Center has reopened. Staff will be checking all temperatures along with conducting a medical questionnaire for those looking to enter the building. Sanitization and social distancing are the focus once folks are inside.
Normally, there would be six to eight people at a table, but that will be reduced to three for health and safety reason. Melinda Olick, director of the Senior Center, said she does have worries about recent finds which suggest six feet may not be enough distance. However, that’s not going to stop her from making sure the seniors are able to have fun safely.
She spoke about some of the measures being taken to keep the fun and games while ensuring the health and safety of the seniors at the center.
“We’ve switched the bingo that we have on Wednesday to paper cards,” Olick said. “That takes a lot of the possibility of anybody touching the same surface and getting anything down. We have a nutrition program in place, that’s Monday through Friday, that’s with the Niagara County office for the Aging. We have a pool table that we’re looking for players. We have one gentleman here, I’ve shot a few games with him and the van drivers, between runs, they’ll shoot a little pool with him. He’s looking for some people to play pool with him.”
Yoga and Tai-Chi have started up again, with additional classes coming in the next few weeks or starting in November. Olick is glad to see the senior center reopening considering she started her position there on July 1. At the time there weren’t any seniors except for some who would stop by to say hello. Now, the reopening has brought life back into the place, she said.
She has found some challenges in getting the senior center reopened and found the biggest one was getting supplies. In order for people to come in, Olick wanted masks available in case someone forgot or theirs should break. One senior had her daughter send some wipes and other supplies up from Kentucky, Olick said, while the town ordered other necessary supplies. Community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, but it didn’t come without some griping about the late opening.
“Everybody is very happy,” Olick said. “The family members of some of our seniors were a little upset that we didn’t open right away in August with some of the other nutrition programs. I wanted to wait and see, have them run through it and see how it went. So, we opened in September. Everyone’s very happy to be back, very supportive and very encouraging of everything we’re trying to do.”
