Even as the calendar year comes to a close, local groups are still finding it in themselves to help out the people of war-torn Ukraine.
The Rotary Club of Lewiston and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, in combination with Rotary District 7090 which includes over 70 Rotary Clubs in Western New York and Southern Ontario, announced its project providing aid to Ukrainian citizens has been a success.
In Sept. 2022, Rotary Club members applied to Rotary International for a grant of $25,000 to assist in sending medical equipment and humanitarian necessities to Ukraine. Club Secretary Tom Gerbasi said that any financial contributions for causes are matched through the Rotary Foundation.
“Everybody in the district contributed to the project,” Gerbasi said. “That’s the joy of Rotary, everything you can do has an international effect.”
Collaborating with the Rotary Club of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, Warehouse of Hope, Not Just Tourists, and AMA Hope, a total of over $169,000 of relief supplies, including 500 trauma kits, 50 hygiene kits, medical equipments, supplies, and bandages were sent and distributed in war torn areas of Ukraine.
“It is the efforts of Totarians in D7090, committed to ‘doing good in the word,’ the Rotary Foundation and strong partnerships with humanitarian organizations that made this project happen so quickly, and we delivered hope to Rotarians in Ukraine,” said Rotary District Governor Lisa Bishop.
Gerbasi said that Rotary Club in Ukraine was chosen since the people involved are reliable and money sent there will not end up in other people’s pockets.
“They are reliable and have the manpower to get the work done,” Gerbasi said. “They are trustworthy, vetted, and checked out.”
As Gerbasi put it, strange things are happening in Ukraine with Rotarians leaving their jobs, going to Ukraine, and becoming members of Rotary Clubs there to make sure relief supplies are distributed correctly.
This is the district’s big project for helping the people of Ukraine, with some other organizations they support including Gift of Life International, Mount Saint Mary’s hospital, programs for autistic children, and the Niagara Greenway Trail.
“There’s lots of opportunities for people to get involved,” Gerbasi said, with other Niagara County based Rotary Clubs being in Niagara Falls, Lockport, and Sanborn. “We’re always looking for folks to do service above self.”
