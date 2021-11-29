Lewiston rink opens for season    

Whether you are trying to relive the enjoyment of some of Niagara County’s outdoor winter ice rinks, and frozen ponds of years-gone by, or just looking to get your first experience of catching snowflakes in your month as you whisk down the ice, skaters will want to check out the Lewiston Family Ice Rink in the Village.
The rink did a brisk evening business on Black Friday and parking was at a premium on Center Street around Academy Park.
One man was assisting a woman named Katie, from Lockport, a skating novice, “just having fun!,” she exclaimed, staying close to the rink’s boards as she slowly made her way around.
Christmas music played in the background, setting a perfect pace for a relaxing evening.
Several teenaged patrons skated by with ease, as some of the younger attendees seemed to be getting lessons from their parents. Regardless of skating abilities, all seemed to enjoy being outdoors for a little winter fun.
Nicole Short, of the Town of Lewiston Recreation Department stated that the rink's hours are 4-8pm on Monday through Thursday, 4-10pm Friday and Noon until 10pm on Saturday. Sundays the rink is open from Noon until 8pm.
With school breaks, the times are subject to change and special hours are published in advance on Facebook at Lewiston Family Ice Rink.
It costs $5 to skate and, if you don’t have your own pair of skates, it’s another $5 for skate rentals, said Short, “individual season passes are available for $45, and a family season pass costs $75.”
There are a few important health and safety rules in place. Bringing outside food and drink into the tent is not permitted. Masks must be worn at all times in the warming house, though they are not mandatory while skating. Helmets are necessary for children under-12.
Helmets are available for the younger skaters on site in the large tent, where customers check-in and can also purchase items, and most importantly, take a short break and get out of the weather on those days when the nose and toes get a little frozen.
