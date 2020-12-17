LEWISTON —Several residents spoke out at a Monday public hearing on a proposed solar law in the town.
The board had instituted a moratorium on the existing solar law following pushback from town residents. Under the proposed law, which was amended, setback requirements and screening requirements would be increased. The approval process would be clarified and a construction schedule for utility scale solar systems must be provided upon submission to the planning board.
Residents who spoke Monday, continued to voice their opposition to solar projects in the town.
Janet Fraz spoke first about how she, along with other residents of Moore Road, are trying to stop a project from being built on the road. She spoke of massive construction trucks that created air and noise pollution on the street.
Another resident, Dwayne Codder, spoke about how the road isn’t designed for the large trucks needed for this equipment.
“The trucks are so large they cannot get into that driveway. They were in my yard and I had to tell them daily to get out of my yard," he told the board. "We also just had our road recently repaved after years of complaining how bad our road was and these large trucks were running off the edge of the road. You can see where our new road is already breaking on the edges. I have a grandson that comes to visit and I would like him to be able to ride his bike down the road. We’re very concerned about this.”
Resident Joyce Casper asked the town board why people don’t just buy the land. She wanted to understand why the solar fields are not going to be permanent instead of the possibility of them being dumped in a decade or more.
Christopher Georgiadis, a project developer from NextEra Energy Resources, spoke at the meeting about how NextEra has been working on solar projects prior to the moratorium on solar energy projects was enacted. One of them is Moore Road Solar and the other is a proposed solar battery energy storage project called Niagara Solar. He said these are looking to be developed on resident Kevin Thompsons’ property, in a rural residential location.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick added that changes to the solar law were made due to resident concerns.
“Hopefully it will drive clean energy and afford the opportunity for people that have and to benefit financially,” Broderick said. “You have an opportunity for some farmers who no longer farm land to still be able to use their land economically in another way.”
Andrew Nichols, a resident on Ridge Road, was glad for the moratorium but said he’s not opposed to solar farms and projects of that nature. However, since solar farms are being allowed on rural residential land, he felt they should be moved primarily to the parts of Lewiston zoned for industrial development. Nichols didn’t know why the town board insists solar projects of a large magnitude are right for rural residential zoning.
Though the measure has not been voted on yet by the town board, more consideration will be given before it’s passage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.