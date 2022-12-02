LEWISTON — A new residential development on Washington Drive is close to approval, though some nearby residents are still concerned about what it would mean for them.
The Lewiston Town Board held a public hearing at this week’s meeting regarding a proposed residential development on Washington Drive, to be located just north of The Wood at Blairville complex and near the Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course entrance.
Complaints from the three residents that spoke out against the project ranged from the town board not listening to residents on rezoning issues like this to increased traffic of at least 100 cars on a quiet street and the safety of kids on the road. Madison Avenue resident Terri Santoro requested if one of the roads could lead into a dead end or cul-de-sac.
Dave Giusiana of Giusiana Architects and one of the owners of 5/4 Development working on the project, explained that the current project layout, which would have entrances on Madison Avenue and Jefferson Way, has its current road set up in a winding manner after changing from a linear road at the town planning board’s recommendation to not encourage fast traffic. He added that having other entrances straight to Creek Road would not be on property the developers own, with cul-de-sacs also requiring dealing with neighboring property owners.
The named-President’s Park Apartments is planned to be on 23.8 acres and will have 168 units across seven buildings when complete. The buildings will be a mix of two- and three-story buildings with 24 units each, all planned to be two-bedroom and two-bathroom.
Planned amenities include a community building, a pickle ball court, a swimming pool, and a basketball court, along with a large green area on the property’s east side.
The site has had plans for development dating back to the late 1980s with single family homes along Madison Avenue and Jefferson Way before transitioning into multi-family homes along Washington Drive.
It was also approved to accommodate Phase 2 of The Woods at Blairville, but in 1991, federal wetlands regulations changed to where the developers were hit with a stop work order and potential fines.
Giusiana previously said that that different designs for a development have been worked on for the past 30 years, with current federal wetlands regulations saying the property is not considered to have wetlands.
Giusiana had previously appeared in front of the Town of Lewiston planning board a few times, with them recommending different design changes to the plans.
A public hearing had positive comments, with a few living along Madison Avenue concerned about a lack of stop signs in the area. It was already approved by the town and Niagara County planning boards.
The full complex would take three years to complete construction.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said along with this project on Washington Drive, there are five such developments in the works in Lewiston, including an expansion to the Legacy at Northridge, one on Bronson Drive, and one off of West Park Drive. He said it is because the Village of Lewiston is out of property to develop and how many more in the future depends on who wants to develop and sell homes in the town.
When a Lewiston-Porter student in attendance asked the town board if residents are not taking these changes, Broderick would not say that is the case.
Taking action on site plan approval was tabled for the town board’s next work session on Dec. 12. Broderick said that was so the board could possibly address some of resident’s concerns in the project’s designs before voting on it.
