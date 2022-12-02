Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.