The Town of Lewiston has received state funds to help establish a community forest where a former Boy Scout camp was located.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced more than $956,000 has been awarded in the first round of this program to four towns.
“New York state continues to bolster support for conserving and sustainably managing local forests, which will provide a wide range of ecosystem, community, and climate benefits,” Seggos said in a statement. “Thanks to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature growing the Environmental Protection Funds and providing resources for this important initiative, DEC is supporting local efforts to acquire and establish community forests.”
Lewiston received the most money and will acquire the most land of the four announced towns for this, $300,000 to acquire 66.9 acres.
Town Supervisor Steven Broderick said the town had already agreed to purchase Camp Stonehaven, a former Boy Scout campsite near the intersection of Simmons and Albright roads, to turn into a public nature preserve back in April for the price of $675,000.
Along with this grant, it is also seeking $319,000 in grant funding from the state’s Greenway Ecological Grant. The remaining funds will come from the town.
“What impressed me was this is the first year of this program, and we were given the maximum amount,” Broderick said.
The camp was sold due to the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts’s bankruptcy.
Broderick said the town was still waiting to hear the results of the Greenway Ecological Grant, along with waiting to close the deal with the Boy Scouts before work can conmence. At least one house on the property needs to be torn down.
Even then, the new nature preserve will not be open to the public until next year.
Aside from Lewiston, the other three towns that received grant funding are:
• Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, $225,000 to acquire 11.3 acres.
• Town of Webster in Monroe County, $270,089 to acquire 28.7 acres.
• Town of Whitestown in Oneida County, $161,100 to acquire 15.9 acres.
This grant program helps fund municipal land acquisitions for community forests, which are vital for wildlife habitat, flood mitigation, recreational opportunities, mental health, air quality, water qualify, and to help meet the obligations outlined in New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Properties acquired through this grant program allow for public access, encouraging local residents to enjoy the forests in their community.
Funding for this grant program was provided by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund, a resource for environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, recreation access, water quality improvement, and environmental justice projects.
Hochul increased EPF from $300 million to $400 million in the 2022-23 state budget, the highest-ever level of funding in the program’s history.
A second round of Community Forest Conservation Grant funding is expected to be released in the second half of 2023 to continue this effort.
