LEWISTON — Residents will see increased fee rates for new build structures and water connections for the first time since 2011.
The Town Board approved the new rates at its meeting last week, with Councilman Rob Morreale saying the price of water meters has gone up — like everything else on the market.
Water Pollution Control Center Administrator Jeffrey Ritter said the connection fee was raised $500 and the infrastructure fee was raised $200, with some of the one-time fees used to help run the town’s sewage treatment plant.
For new build connection and inspection fees, a single family home has a $1,500 fee and a duplex $1,800. For apartments, starting with three units, it will cost $2,100 and go up by $300 per unit, ending with a $6,000 fee for 16 apartments.
For infrastructure fees per DEC standards, a home with one bedroom will have a $500 fee, two bedrooms an $800 fee, three bedrooms a $1,000 fee, four bedrooms a $1,200 fee, and five bedrooms a $1,400 fee. A hotel with 10 bedrooms would have a $2,400 fee.
For new build water application fees, a building with 3/4-inch pipes would have a $1,400 total, 1-inch pipes would have a $1,700 total, and 1 1/2-inch pipes has a $3,100 total. A single family building would have a $700 total for 3/4-inch pipes and a $900 total for 1-inch pipes.
The fees are available for viewing at the Lewiston Town Office.
