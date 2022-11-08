The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston will coordinate a project to create Gratitude Boxes from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the South Learning Center. The event is open to the public.
The project is aimed at decorating boxes that will offer a special way to add daily expressions of gratitude and thanks and is especially meaningful as Thanksgiving and the Holiday Season are celebrated.
Attendees should bring their own boxes. Decorating supplies will be provided. For those unable to attend, Gratitude Box decorating kits are available by calling the church office at 716-754-4945 or email fpcL2@verizon.net.
The church is located at 505 Cayuga Street, Lewiston. It is handicapped accessible and parking is available on the street or in the back parking lot.
Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling the church office or using the email address listed above.
