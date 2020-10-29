Lewiston Power Vista set for limited reopening

The New York Power Authority has announced the limited reopening of its Niagara Power Vista in Western New York and Hawkins Point Visitors Center in the North Country.
Starting today, the power authority visitor center in Lewiston will be open on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays for small tours, by reservation only, comprised of members of the same family or groups that have sheltered-in-place together.
To protect visitors and employees, NYPA has added new safety precautions, including a reservation system that allows for limited, timed, guided tours for members of the same family or groups that have sheltered-in-place, state-of-the-art indoor filtration systems, visitor health screenings and temperature checks, and between-tour facility cleanings. All visitors must wear masks at all times. Tour guides also will wear masks.
The Niagara Power Vista is located at 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston.
For more information, visit 1-716-286-6661 or visit www.nypa.gov/NiagaraPowerVista.
To make a reservation or for further information, visit the visitors center information page on NYPA’s website at www.nypa.gov/VisitorsCenters. Up-to-date information regarding the facilities will be available at this address going forward.
All NYPA visitor center events remain canceled.
