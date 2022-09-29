Later this school year, two schools in the Lewiston-Porter School District will see roof-mounted solar arrays go online, helping make the building’s self-sufficient.
The two current projects are a 450 kw array on the Primary Education Center and a 550 kw array on the high school, with both around 800 panels. Work was handled by Tonawanda-based Montante Solar, with the panels anticipated to go online in early winter.
Lewiston-Porter Superintendent Paul Casseri said the district had been looking for more opportunities to go green, most of the district’s buildings have flat roofs, and they needed work on their HVAC systems. They were also looking at offsetting the costs the increased energy use would bring.
The $1.2 million project has an energy performance contract set up through the New York State Department of Education, where cost savings from reduced energy consumption help repay the cost of installing energy conservation measures.
“We are very excited, because we know through this energy performance contract, that over a 13-15 year life period, this project will pay for itself,” Casseri said. “So there’s really no cost to the taxpayer, in terms of the development of the project.”
Montante Solar responded to the district’s request for proposal last summer with the final contract taking a few months to get approved.
Daniel Montante, the Montante Solar president, said that as of late September, the mechanical and electrical installation at the Primary Education Center has been completed and they are currently wrapping up the same at the High School. The coming weeks will have system checks, quality control, and having National Grid hook the system to the electric grid, so that any excess electricity generated can go into the grid.
“We anticipate that every kilowatt hour of solar electricity will be consumer by the district,” Montante said. “Most of it we expect to be consumed on a real-time basis. But there are certainly going to be occasions when the system is over producing and putting energy back into the grid.”
The panels, facing southward toward the path the sun takes each day, have a service life of between 20 and 25 years, after which their electricity production is expected to be reduced by 80%. They also have a low profile, hardly noticeable above the flat rooftops.
“These rooftop systems I think are great because they provide great function and utility without any sort of visual degradation of the property.”
The district may add panels to the Middle School and Intermediate Education Center later on, both currently under construction for a renovation of their HVAC systems.
