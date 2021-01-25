LEWISTON — With several COVID-19 vaccines being made available to certain segments of the public, schools are considering what they will do now that teachers of all grades have been allowed to get vaccinated as part of Phase 1B in New York State’s vaccine rollout. During its most recent meeting, the Lewiston-Porter Board of Education discussed vaccinations for teachers.
Cuomo’s announcement regarding vaccine group 1B caught board members and district officials off guard since it was expected to be announced toward the end of January or in early February.
Superintendent Paul Casseri began his COVID-19 update by saying though cases have gone up, schools are trying to ensure they’re as safe as possible. There has been mixed reaction to students and staff being forced to quarantine if they have COVID-19. Some parents haven’t been as forthcoming to say their child is positive for the virus. Casseri said conversations about mandating the vaccine are moving along, but might have legal consequences.
“There was some thought that we wouldn’t be able to require our staff to vaccinate, but fortunately we can’t,” he said. “We could, as a board, you could pass a resolution, but it would be a significant test case. Currently, right now, there are no organizations, public or private, pubic especially, including hospitals and the like that are requiring vaccination. The state is not requiring vaccination. We might have a significant legal struggle there if it was brought forward.”
Board President Jordan Riordan asked if the union was the source of any pushback, with Casseri replying teachers’ unions are for mandating vaccines for teachers.
Patricia Grupka, assistant superintendent for administrative services, spoke about the safety of the schools.
“We’re seeing so much of the transmission happen family-to-family, and it’s not happening in school so I think that is a message we have been saying. We still have not had a case we’ve tracked back to the school," she said. "I’m not saying it can’t happen but they have not traced one back to us.”
She added Niagara County has been short-staffed in trying to do much of the work throughout the pandemic. Grupka said they’ve been so backed up on contact tracing families aren’t contacted in the timely manner they might expect, furthering potential transmission. To make up for this, school districts throughout the county have had to pick up the slack. Having the vaccine, Grupka added, won’t stop mask wearing because the vaccine doesn’t kill the disease but prevents it.
