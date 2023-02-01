Lewiston-Porter is working to properly honor one of the more beloved names in the school district.
Superintendent Paul Casseri has been running a GoFundMe to rename the high school auditorium after Robert B. Russell, who died this past October and worked in the district for 28 years.
“That was Bob’s domain and he made the auditorium and theater productions a central part of Lancerlife,” Casseri said.
Russell passed away on Oct. 24, 2022 at the age of 63. He was originally hired in 1980 out of Alfred State as an audio-visual specialist for the middle and high schools. As the audio-visual world changed, he spent more time with the school’s theater productions, photography and computer technology integration.
Casseri met Russell in 2005 when he joined the school district, with Russell becoming the go-to person for organizing student-centered activities in the high school, never saying no to any request. These events ranged from Sabres nights, to concerts and Chinese spring festival productions.
While supervising the stage crew, Russell would impart his skill and understanding to members of the crew that worked many productions over the years, forming a close knit group with each other.
“His set design, sound and lighting skills made for very special and memorable drama and musical productions at both the middle school and high school,” Casseri said.
Russell would also organize the district’s Vaudeville shows, a community-based talent show used as a fundraiser for the stage crew. It showed the talents of both students and staff, where the highlight for the night were some of the teacher acts and the teacher band. It would feature celebrity emcees and judges.
The fundraiser is planned to go toward a new yearly scholarship in Russell’s name. Casseri said they still have to discuss the perimeters of it with his family, but it is envisioned to be an annual award going to a graduating senior pursuing further study in the theater arts or stage production.
Some of the funds were originally supposed to go to a new sign for the auditorium, but Casseri said they got a great price from Lewiston-Porter graduate Dan Buttery’s company Black Lab Metal Fabrications on a metal sign aligning with the current signage for the Center for the Arts. Now, the entire amount raised will go toward the scholarship.
The GoFundMe page for this fundraiser has passed its original goal of $2,500, with $5,080 raised as of Tuesday.
