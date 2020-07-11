The high school seniors in the class of 2020 got a raw deal. Rather than blossoming throughout the spring, glorying in the fading days at the top of the food chain in the school district and taking part in traditions established for generations; they got a public health crisis, an economic shutdown and a school closure that only offered virtual communication with faculty, friends and peers.
Now a group of parents is trying to get it back.
“It really is for the kids. We did a little survey and said, ‘Are you guy’s interested in doing this?’,” said Anne Kellick, mother of a senior and organizer of a possible private event for the Lewiston-Porter students whose prom was cancelled. “We’re not sure yet, because we are still waiting to see how many tickets are sold, (but) we have had a lot of anecdotal interest.”
Now being called “A Night Under the Stars,” the proposed event would be held in the outdoors, 6-11 p.m. July 25 at the Niagara Frontier Country Club. Kellick said the cost would be that of a regular-prom ticket price, and there wouldn’t be a focus on the kind of up-close dancing portrayed in every movie about prom.
“A lot of the motivation for the girls (is) to get dressed up and and take pictures,” Kellick said, noting prom dresses are bought months in advance. “We’re not really calling it a prom, it’s just more of a formal dinner event – because the girls want to wear their formal evening wear. It’s place for them to listen to some music, hang out (and) take some pictures.”
Kellick said she, and other parents, have been very conscious of the safety precautioned mandated by the state when planning this event.
“We’re following all of them,” she said. “We’re probably overcompensating with the size of the tent (which is 4,000 square feet) and the space between the tables.”
Other precautions are a health screening waiver form that has to be signed by a parent.
“You’re answering questions about where you’ve traveled, temperature, and if you are experiencing any symptoms. That has to be turned in before the event,” Kellick said. “Masks will have to be worn by staff, chaperones, and the kids when they’re not at their tables, just like any dining establishment. … (There will be dancing, but) I don’t think it will be the traditional kind of dancing. Whoever ends up being the chaperones will be there, and I think the kids understand that this is exceptional circumstances and from the feedback I’ve received is if it doesn’t happen, that’s what they expect, so if it does happen, they’re more than willing to follow the guidelines.”
Paul Casseri, the superintendent for the Lewiston-Porter School District, said he was not involved with the planning.
“There is no way a school district could’ve run a prom,” he said. “There were about 120 couples signed up for prom. It would’ve been impossible.”
Casseri said he has attended 30 proms and recalls there being a lot of close contact that in the age of COVID-19 could be detrimental to the spread of the virus. For these reasons, he made clear that the school district had nothing to do with any plans for an event like this.
“If people do something privately, I can’t stop it,” he said. “What people do privately, that’s up to them, but not Lewiston-Porter."
Daniel Stapleton, head of Niagara County Department of Health, also contributed words of caution — and also refrained from passing judgement.
“It falls to people to be responsible, to control the crowds,” he said. “Phase 4 doesn’t allow for uncontrolled numbers of people.”
Stapleton added that masks, hand washing and six feet of social distancing is the formula that keeps risk down.
“The young are not protected from getting COVID, even without symptoms and can spread it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kellick also said the group has been contacted by parents in Wilson in regard to sharing in the costs of such an event and adding their new adults to the mix. This new development, Kellick said, is still in its planning stages, and whether the event happens at all is also undecided.
“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,” she said. “I feel we’ve done our best to inform everyone and make sure everyone felt included and tried to cross all our t’s and dot all our i’s with safety and health protocols.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.