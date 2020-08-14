Lewiston-Porter Central School District officials held the first of their reopening plan meetings with parents this week. Two sessions were held, one for elementary school students and another for secondary school students. Due to the pandemic, meeting capacity has been limited to 50 people, though parents can watch and ask questions via Zoom, with virtual participation capped at 100 people.
The plan for the district is to use a hybrid model but not all students will be coming into school. Instead, parents have the option of letting their child learn remotely. For those who do go to school in person, officials say the district has put a number of safety precautions in place to ensure both students and faculty remain healthy and safe.
Superintendent Paul Casseri addressed parents and other district officials during the first of these meetings with a message of hope for the new school year.
“… I can’t promise you that I can dispel all of your fears because this is obviously a difficult and fearful time, but what I can promise you is that we are here for you and with you,” he said. “We have to do this as a community. If we don’t do this as a community then we will really not be doing right by the young people, the students in our community, that’s why we’re here. We have to try to do the best we can to create some sense of school, whatever that is, for our kids. That has been our sole purpose and our sole goal to create school, in whatever fashion we can create it. The safest possible way and in the most comfortable way for out families.”
Some of the questions and comments from parents were about the extra-curricular activities and athletics which have been put on pause for the school year. Other questions centered on what parents who work full-time will have to do when their students are learning from home, either full-time or part-time. Casseri said parents are going to have to find daycare or childcare for the time being.
For students who are signed up to go back to school, there will be two groups, the Green and White groups.
The Green Group consists of students with last names starting with A-L who will attend school on Tuesday and Wednesday, while they learn remotely Monday,Thursday and Friday.
The White Group consists of students with the last name M-Z and will attend school Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, they will be learning remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is one exception to this however.
Monday learning will be done remotely so teachers can participate in professional development and meetings, plan for instruction, and allow for custodial staff to clean/ disinfect schools for student attendance Tuesday through Friday. Officials also noted a lot of holidays fall on Mondays. Some of the other new procedures for the 2020-2021 school year include having students wear masks at school and on the bus. One question Casseri had was why teachers who want to teach fully remotely can’t be paired with students that will be learning the same way.
“We are looking at that," Casseri said. “That may ultimately come about. We are working with our teaching staff right now to fully understand which staff members are able to come in with appropriate PPE and accommodations, and which staff members are not able to come in. But, we are working on developing a cohort of teachers that will be working exclusively with those 100 percent remote kids.”
On the first day of school, each student will be provided with masks and disposable masks will be provided if students forget to bring their own. All students will have their temperatures taken upon entering schools, though parents are encouraged to do this prior to their students going into school. Each building will have specific instructions for art, music, and gym classes.
