LEWISTON — Following the shooting death of George Floyd this past summer, police departments across the country have been re-evaluating their services and what they can do to keep communities safe. Police departments are also looking to residents for feedback about how emergency services can change for the betterment of the community.
The Town and Village of Lewiston Police Department is doing just that, with an online survey looking to capture resident feedback about their work in the community. The survey was created by the Lewiston-Porter Police Reform Committee, itself generated from an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
LPD Chief Frank Previte spoke about how this will be effective for the department in the long run.
“I think that it’s going to give us a better idea of our interaction and how we can interact with the public,” he said. “I think we have a very good relationship already, with the public here, we enjoy that here which is kind of unique, in the area here in terms of police departments and the public that we serve. They’ve always been very supportive and very positive with their interaction with the department. I think this will give us an opportunity not only to look at some of the things listed in that guide, and make sure we are doing them or we have a plan to do them, and implement them.”
Some of the items listed, Previte is focused on include racial bias training, as well as disability training. He is also hoping to get police officers trained to work with the mentally ill.
Questions in the survey vary from asking about how the department handles community relations and reducing racial disparities to how safe people feel at events in Artpark. A few local agencies such as the Lewiston-Porter School District and the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce are helping to promote the survey. Previte recalled plenty of push back from other police departments when the survey was first suggested. However, he saw the survey in a more positive light.
“When this first came out, and the governor came out with this, a lot of police departments saw this as a negative thing and one more hoop to jump through or a layer of criticism,” Previte said. “I don’t see it like that, I see this as an opportunity. We’ve always had a good and healthy interaction with the public. I think this gives us a chance to hear from them again, which is always a good thing, and identify how to serve them better. I’m looking at it as a positive thing and a way for the department to move in a little bit more of an innovative direction to keep things going in the right direction and be productive in the right direction.”
The survey was released on Feb. 5, Previte said, adding there aren’t any preliminary results as of yet. It will remain online until Feb. 24 and the results will be presented at the next Police Reform Committee meeting on Feb. 25. The survey is available on the Lewiston police Facebook page.
