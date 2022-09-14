LEWISTON — Police Chief Frank Previte announced that Rebecca Bratek and John Penzotti are the department’s two newest officers.
They were sworn in before Monday’s Town of Lewiston work session meeting, following some words from the chief.
Previte said the positions were open since two officers left to become student resource officers, one for Niagara-Wheatfield and the other for Lewiston-Porter.
“We’re glad to have them,” Previte said of the new officers. “We feel they’ll be a perfect fit for the department and what we’re doing. I know both are excited to get started with the department.”
Bratek previously worked as a provisional officer at the Erie County Medical Center and for the Angola Police Department. She currently has to go through a field officer training program, which takes at least 12 months to complete at the minimum, depending on the person. Once she completes her training, she will be a road patrol officer.
Penzotti had previously served as a department captain under Previte for a number of years before retiring as a full-time officer in 2018, and from being a part-time officer and investigator in 2020. He returned after being interested in some student resource officer work the department is doing, which will be his main duty.
Previte said his unique skills will allow him to fulfill his role.
