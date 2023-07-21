The Lewiston Village Board approved a new law this week regulating what “sandwich board” signs businesses can have.
It comes after months of discussion and a public hearing last month where many Center Street business owners talked about the need for these signs to attract customers.
“We took everybody’s comments, we got all the businesses’ comments,” Mayor Anne Welch said, with no other comments from business owners to the final version.
Under the new law, the village zoning officer may grant one A-frame or vertical sign per business, which must not be within the public right-of-way on village streets, be non-illuminated, and not exceed 8 square feet in area and 4 feet in height.
These signs are only permitted during a business’ hours of operation. Failure to comply with the requirements may result in a revocation of the sign approval and/or a $100 fine.
The village had previously prohibited these signs prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but relaxed this rule in order for businesses to draw in customers.
