The Lewiston Opera Hall building is officially a local historic site.
The Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission unanimously granted the building at 732 Center St. the status of historically significant at its meeting on Monday, which will maintain the character of one of the village’s oldest buildings.
“It’s a way of honoring the building itself, saying that we appreciate the look of the building and we want to maintain it so future generations can enjoy it,” said Chairwoman Loretta Frankovitch. No further approvals from the village are needed.
The Opera Hall building dates back to at least 1832, serving as the center of the village’s social activities at the turn of the 20th century. It had been owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows before being purchased for $400,000 by an ownership group that includes Darryl Tonemah and Anthony Trips.
The building currently houses a number of small businesses inside, including Lewiston Digital, Organic Hair, and Tonemah Consulting Group.
While this local designation is mainly for preserving the building’s looks and character, further historic designations at the state and federal levels make such sites eligible for tax credits for any restoration projects.
According to a list of historically designated buildings available on the Village of Lewiston website, there are 96 sites in the village both commercial and residential, lined up along Second, Third, Fourth Fifth, Plain, Cayuga, Seneca, Niagara Oneida, Onondaga, Ridge, and Center streets.
Four other sites in Lewiston also received this local historically significant status and later listed on the National Register of Historic Places; the Frontier House, the First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, the Lewiston Mound at Artpark, and the Lower Landing Archeological District.
