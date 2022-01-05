A dog was rescued by a Lewiston officer on Bond Lake at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte, two dog owners were playing with their pets next to Bond Lake when one of the dogs ran about 50 yards onto the ice. The ice cracked and the pet was submerged.
Upon arriving, Officer Jon Smith of the Lewiston Police Department, took off most of his equipment and was able to rescue the animal who was treating water.
The dog has been reunited with its owner.
