The Town of Lewiston Recreation Department has announced a new open skate program that residents can take advantage of this winter season.
From Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, Lewiston residents can take part in open skate sessions at Niagara University’s Dwyer Arena, with the first and last days free to residents.
Lewiston normally has an ice skating rink set up at Academy Park in the village, but the town’s recreation department had said the it suffered issues from being put up and taken down and had outlived its life expectancy. The town is looking for a replacement rink and pairs of ice skates.
Both the main and auxiliary rinks in Dwyer Arena would be used. Skating costs $3 and skate rental costs $3 and are open to anyone regardless of where they live.
There will be $2-off coupons will be available to Lewiston residents who show their ID, which are limited to one per visit. Season passes cost $50 for residents with no skate rental and $85 for residents with skate rentals.
“I know it didn’t work out to put the ice rink in Academy Park, so this is an alternative and hopefully everybody takes advantage of it,” said Town Supervisor Steve Broderick.
The schedule for skate days is as follows:
• Nov. 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m.
• Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m.
• Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m.
• Dec. 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 9, 12-2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 11, 4-6 p.m.
• Dec. 16, 7:30-9 p.m.
• Dec. 17, 4-6 p.m.
• Dec. 18, 2-4 p.m.
• Dec. 23, 4-6 p.m.
• Dec. 26, 12-3 p.m.
• Dec. 27, 2-4 p.m.
• Dec. 28, 12-2 p.m.
• Dec. 29, 12-2 p.m.
• Dec. 30, 12-2 p.m.
• Dec. 31, 4-6 p.m.
• Jan 7, 5-7 p.m.
• Jan. 8, 5-7 p.m.
