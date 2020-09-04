Lewiston nursing home workers OK new labor deal

Unionized workers at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home in Lewiston have voted to accept a new 16-month collective bargaining agreement.
Representatives from 1199 SEIU, the union representing nursing home workers at the Lewiston facility, announced the workers' support for the agreement on Friday. The union represents registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, service and maintenance workers, activity assistants, and dietary workers at Our Lady of Peace.
Under the deal, more than 250 essential healthcare workers will receive a 4% general wage increase and a one-time $600 bonus. The starting rates for newly hired certified nursing assistants will be increased to $14 per hour.
A spokesperson for the union said nursing home workers fought together to maintain their current health benefits, paid time off, and pension contributions. They also showed unity in the workplace by signing petitions and wearing stickers, according to a release from the union.
“We’ve all been struggling with the safety of our residents, our families, and ourselves. This is one of the best wage packages I’ve seen in my 17 years negotiating contracts,” says Yedda Burton, chief 1199SEIU delegate and certified nursing assistant.
Nursing home workers are essential in the fight against COVID-19, the union noted.
“Securing a good wage increase for union workers will help many of us who’ve been fighting this pandemic,” says Krista Diez, a licensed practical nurse and 1199SEIU member at OLP. “I’m grateful I am in a union because a lot of people in non-union homes are facing wage freezes and other cuts right now, that is driving people away from the industry and making staffing worse.”
