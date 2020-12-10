A nursing home in Lewiston is dealing with an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.
A representative from Ascension Living, the owners and operators of Our Lady of Peace, confirmed on Thursday that there are currently 24 residents and eight staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, a total of six residents of the facility who recently died were confirmed as being infected with the virus.
"Our hearts break for the six residents who suffered from COVID at the time of their recent passing. The health and safety of our residents and associates continues to be our first priority," said Molly Gaus, vice president of marketing and communications for Ascension Living. "Every action and measure we put in place at Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace reflects our commitment to protecting people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications."
Gaus said all residents who test positive or who are symptomatic are being isolated in a designated nursing unit at the Lewiston Road nursing home and treated in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid and New York State Department of Health.
"Those residents are cared for by specially trained health care personnel within the community," she said. "Residents who do not have symptoms related to COVID-19 or tested negatively are treated in a separate part of the building and are cared for by a different designated team to mitigate any possible exposure to COVID-19. We continue to follow required CDC, CMS and NYSDOH guidelines and will continue to implement ways to keep our residents and associates safe."
