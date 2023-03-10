As part of the Army Corps of Engineers work plan for the fiscal year, a radioactive storage facility in Niagara County will receive a big boost in funds for continued clean up efforts.
The Niagara Falls Storage Site on Pletcher Road in Lewiston will receive $10 million. Total cost for the project over the coming years will exceed $500 million.
The Lewiston site is one of four in Western New York to receive a total of $115.75 million under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, which identifies and supports the cleanup or control of sites contaminated as a result of the Manhattan Project.
Beginning in 1944, the Lewiston site was used by the Manhattan Engineer District to store radioactive residues and wastes from uranium ore processing, which was brought to the site for storage until 1952. In 1982, the U.S. Department of Energy began cleanup and consolidation of the radioactive wastes in an earthen containment cell constructed on the property, completed in 1986.
Resources will support the continued design of the cleanup of the most complex aspect of the site, the Interim Waste Containment Structure Operable Unit. It makes up 10 acres of the 191-acre site and contains rubble and debris from the demolition of buildings and contaminated soil fro the NFSS and vicinity properties. Other operable units at the site are the balance of plant OU containing all the material not in the waste containment structure and the groundwater OU containing contaminated groundwater.
In 2015, the Corps of Engineers released a feasibility study and proposed plan for the waste containment structure, which identified that excavation, partial treatment, and off-site disposal of the entire contents of the structure was the preferred option.
In 2019, the Corps of Engineers made the decision to completely remove the entire structure, process the contaminated materials and ship them out of state for permanent disposal. In 2021, it awarded a $35 million architect-engineer contract to prepare details plans and designs and provide construction management services for the removals of the structure.
The selected remedy for Balance of Plant and Groundwater OUs is complete removal, which will be transported off-site for disposal at an appropriately permitted disposal facility. A contract to remediate both of them is currently scheduled for award in 2023. After the complete removal of the waste containment structure, the soils beneath it will be investigated and remediated, as necessary. Following completion of remedial activities, the site would be suitable for industrial use, with five-year reviews conducted to ensure protectiveness of the remedy.
The other three sites getting funds from the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program are Guterl Specialty Steel Corp. site in Lockport where Simonds Saw and Steel Company rolled uranium for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission between 1948 and 1952, $103.65 million, Seaway Industrial Park in Tonawanda which served as a landfill accepting radioactive waste, $2 million, and the Tonawanda Landfill which was granted FUSRAP status due to its proximity to the Linde FUSRAP site, $100,000.
