Just a few days ago, on Cinco de Mayo, a new member of the Salazar family was born at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
Brittany and David Salazar named their first child Mason.
He arrived just in time to give his new mom her first official Mother’s Day.
The couple welcomed their child into a world where social distancing makes normal visitation a challenge. At a time when many are scared enough to stay inside their homes on the sunniest of days, the couple expressed sadness over the new realities of the public health shutdown.
“Even though it saddens me that we can’t have friends and family around, it’s honestly not the worst thing because you don’t have the constant rotating door, people asking, ‘Hey, when can we see the baby?’ or just randomly stopping by,” Brittany said. “There’s negatives and there’s positives. Maybe the only positive is you really get to comfortable at home and get used to your family on so much more of a personal level between mom, dad and baby.”
The couple always knew they where they wanted to have their chid delivered. Brittany had lived in Lewiston since she was 5 and, while she now lives in West Seneca, where her husband, David, grew up, they both knew their child’s first breaths were going to be at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
It was the right choice for them, Brittany said, and went on to describe the care she received. She laughed, telling the story of her interaction with one of the nurses.
“She came in and said, ‘I’m very interactive, we’re going to get this baby to come down and we’re going to get him ready,’” Britanny said.
“She said, ‘How fun is this? I get to celebrate birthdays every day,’ “ Brittany added. “I was like, this sounds like a really good job.”
Mason weighed in at 7 pounds and almost 11 ounces when born and at a follow-up appointment was declared healthy.
As they celebrate their first Mother’s Day with their new baby, the couple plans to take it easy with this weekend with Mason and their 4-year-old German Shepherd, Zander.
“He’s very curious,” Brittany said. “The baby will cry and he’ll walk up and stick his nose right on him.”
