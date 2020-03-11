A Lewiston man will spend more than a year in prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced announced Wednesday the sentencing of Frank Rowles, 60, of Lewiston, to 15 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.
Federal prosecutors said that on Jan. 3, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 5150 Homestead Place in Lewiston and recovered two digital scales and a quantity of cocaine.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly, and the Niagara County Drug Task Force, under the direction of Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
