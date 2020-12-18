LOCKPORT — A Lewiston man, who prosecutors said "tortured" a 5-year-old boy, causing him life-threatening injuries, will now spend 25 years in prison.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J, Murphy III handed down the maximum possible sentence to Michael Wilson Sr., 49, for his guilty plea to a charge of first-degree assault.
Wilson had also pleaded guilty to counts of attempted second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Murphy made his sentences on those counts concurrent with the 25-year prison term, which also includes 5 years of post release supervision.
Prosecutors had said they would "seek the maximum sentence allowable" against Wilson.
Murphy agreed with First Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma, who called Wilson's treatment of the child "torture" and characterized Wilson's behavior as "sadistic." The judge told Wilson he found "no mitigating circumstances" that would have led him to anything other than a maximum sentence.
Wilson's common-law wife, Christina Degroff, 45, and his daughter Michaela Wilson, 18, are also facing charges relating to the abuse of the child.
Degroff faces counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree hindering prosecution and making a punishable false written statement. Wilson is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with incident's that took place in the family's home in the 5200 block of Lewiston Road.
In October, investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office added additional charges against both Degroff and Wilson.
Along with her original charges, DeGroff faces one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Wilson, in addition to her original charges, faces one count of first-degree assault, five counts of second-degree assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael Wilson was charged in April, after an investigation into what were described as "life- threatening injuries" suffered by a 5-year-old boy. The boy survived his injuries after being hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
Prosecutors have said the young boy is recovering and "is thriving under the loving care of his guardians.”
