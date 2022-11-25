LEWISTON — You don’t often have to go far to find a store working to celebrate a particular town.
For the Lewiston area, that place is Lewiston Love, with plenty of items bearing the name of the village.
Lisa Mies, who co-owns the store with Leandra Collesano, said they started off by selling Lewiston-themed apparel and gear before expanding into home goods and gift items. The apparel is designed in-house and the gifts come from other vendors. It ranges from kids clothes, Lew-Port schools gear, dog accessories, other fun Buffalo-themed gifts, and some items just for Christmas.
This is Lewiston Love’s fourth year in operation, its second at its 487 Center Street location, after doing pop-up events in the past.
The end of November through December is Lewiston Love’s busiest time of year, even compared to the summer when a lot of tourists come flock to Center Street. Mies called the end of the year a blitz, with the biggest local festival helping bring in retail being the Lewiston Christmas Walk.
“Everyone’s looking for that last minute gift for Christmas or to start their Christmas shopping, or just getting out an enjoying Lewiston and all the fun things the village puts on,” Mies said.
Alongside the locals that come in to shop, customers also come from the Erie County southtowns like Hamburg, Orchard Park, and East Aurora this time of year.
“Everybody really likes just coming in,” Mies said. “We do have a lot of returning customers, but some people come in for the first time and don’t realize that we’re more than just Lewiston items.”
Mies said that Black Friday deals are currently in the works, including tiered discounts happening between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., where each hour will have a different percentage off, with higher amounts at the beginning of the day. For Small Business Saturday, the entire store will be 15% off and a giveaway will happen with each purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.