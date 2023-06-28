The Village of Lewiston has a local law prohibiting businesses from displaying “sandwich board” signs in front of their stores. Local leaders and business owners are trying to change this.
A public hearing held at last week’s village board meeting, to gather input on possible law revisions, lasted more than an hour. Every business owner in attendance spoke in favor of some kind of change to allow the signs.
Village law currently does not allow sandwich board signs on public right-of-way of village streets or on private property. In 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic, businesses in the village were allowed to use sandwich board signs to draw in business.
“We went up and down Center Street to the businesses and said, ‘Put sandwich board signs out. Put banners out. Anything you need to get yourself through,’” Mayor Anne Welch said.
Since the pandemic ended, village leaders have limited the presence of such signs and considered modifying the existing law.
Law changes recommended by the planning board define a sandwich board sign as two sign faces at no more than a 45 degree angle, and limit its placement to private property where a special use permit has been granted by the planning board.
Business owners who attended the public hearing said they need the signs to attract customers, and they questioned the need to go before the planning board.
Roger Passero, owner of Viva Nostalgia, said these signs do get people to slow down and take a look inside stores. They also give businesses an identity, he said.
Brewed and Bottles Craft Beer Shop co-owner Chris Budde observed that shifts in consumer behavior and spending have a massive impact on any business.
“There’s no end in sight and things are radically different than they were years ago,” Budde said. “If you want this great community to continue to exist and grow together, there needs to be healthy working relationships between all government and businesses alike.”
Lewiston Digital owner Matt Villnave, president of the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has yet to find one business that supports the language of the proposed law as written. Among 168 businesses operating in the village, about 7% have some sort of sign board at any time, he noted.
Lynn Stevens, co-owner of the Vintage Barber, set up a sign three weeks ago to attract more business. The barbershop was moved to 755 Center St. after its previous location was destroyed by fire in November.
“If we have to take the sign down, we can’t make it back there,” Stevens said.
Since the hearing, the Lewiston Sentinel reported, newly proposed changes include a different definition of a sandwich board sign — a freestanding sign composed of two faces, unattached to any building or ground surface and opening in an “A” shape — and authority for the village zoning officer to approve one such sign per business.
The village trustees said they would consider further public input before voting on the proposed law at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.