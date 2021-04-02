Lewiston Lions to give away KN95 masks

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people, but it has not stopped the Lewiston Lions, as well as other WNY Lions clubs, from continuing to safely serve their community. The Lions aim to do their part in ensuring a safe community for us all.
Lewiston Lions club members recognize that many people do not have access to new, replacement masks to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While out in the community we noticed quite a few people, especially our senior citizens, in need of a new replacement mask,” Club President Regina Cecconi said, “and we (Lewiston Lions) believe that having a replacement mask, of good quality, is essential in protecting our community against the spread of the COVID-19 virus”.
The Lewiston Lions will be providing a free KN95 mask on Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m., and Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DiMino Tops, 906 Center St.. One mask per person.
The Lewiston Lions are always looking to expand its team with people looking to help in their community. There are no mandatory time requirements or meetings; volunteer when you are available. Join is now for only $25, as Lions Club International has waived the new membership fee until June 30,.
For more information, please contact Cecconi at 523-4567, email at thelewistoncommunitylions@gmail.com , or message us through Facebook @Lewiston Lions. If interested, do not hesitate, your community needs you.
