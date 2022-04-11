The Historical Association of Lewiston is pleased to present our April 2022 program: “Mechanical Organs: An Evening with the Organ Grinder”. Dan Wilke at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., in Lewiston.
Wilke from Buffalo will present the fun and very musical program. Wilke developed a fascination with self-playing automatic musical instruments at age three when he was completely mesmerized by the sounds of a Wurlitzer band organ on a merry-go-round at Olcott Beach.
The interest became more serious six years later when he acquired the first item in his collection, a Victorian-era pump organ. Following that was his first Victrola at age 10 and a player-piano at age 12.
In his early 20s Dan acquired his first German built street organ and has had the honor of being “Buffalo’s Only Organ Grinder” for 35 years.
For this presentation Dan will feature six instruments from his personal collection including two German Street Organs, 125-year-old organettes and even a Spanish Barrel Piano.
This community event is free and open to all, refreshments will be served. Hand sanitizer will be available.
