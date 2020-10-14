LEWISTON — Now that community organizations are able to meet again, the Historical Association of Lewiston will be holding its first and last meeting of 2020 with Micheal Vogel as the group's guest speaker.
Vogel will be talking about Buffalo’s waterfront and the history of where the Erie Canal meets the Great Lakes during his presentation, “Early Days of Buffalo, Nostrils of Hell” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Village of Lewiston Red Brick School gym, 145 N. 4th St., Lewiston.
It's a notable milestone for the Lewiston group. Brian Beebe, treasurer for the Historical Association of Lewiston, like many, said he views 2020 as a year unlike any other. He said much like other community groups, which rely on fundraising to get by, the Historical Association has not been doing good.
“We’ve had to cancel our main fundraising program,” Beebe said. "... We’re no different than anybody else in losing money or not bringing in funds to keep the organization running. Our monthly meetings, we don’t hold them to make any money, we hold them for the public and have the public involved. We had a Jeopardy last year, same as the Jeopardy program on television. That was one of our main fundraisers. We’re still trying to plan on having that again at the beginning of next year but it depends on what the virus is going to do.”
To make up for this funding event, a raffle is being held with 300 tickets sold and will run for several weeks. Since no one has to be there, it allows for involvement while social distancing. Prizes vary from $25 to $100 with the big prize being $1,000 during the final week.
Beebe has been scheduling speakers for a few years but usually tries to get a definitive schedule for the year out in May. 2020 threw him for a loop as there were quite a few cancellations this year. Vogel was supposed to speak in 2019 and was moved this year. Vogel was the first cancelled and one of the first to be bought back. The first speaker for 2020 was Peter Jablonski, who’s talk “Time Capsule in Your Backyard” was met with great interest during the group’s September meeting.
“He’s a privy digger, so all the old outhouses from the 1800s, they have an organization and they go out and find them,” Beebe said. “And, dig them out. And you come up with all kinds of treasures, all kinds of artifacts from pottery, he’s even had a gun in one. Coins, buttons, all kinds of things. He spoke on how they do it and all kinds of artifacts. We had three tables set up and he had three tables covered in his artifacts that he dug up through the yeas he’s been doing this.”
One speaker Beebe has been trying to book is James Hill who will speak on the history of the Ontario-Niagara Parks.
On Oct. 22, Vogel will discuss Buffalo’s waterfront which has a rich and colorful history, and no place on the shoreline quite matches the legendary Canal District – the spot where the Erie Canal met the Great Lakes.
The transshipment port at the foot of Buffalo’s Main Street built the city into one of the largest and most prosperous in the nation by 1900, and it developed world-wide notoriety as one of the roughest waterfronts anywhere and a red-light district most of Buffalo called “the infected district” and one Christian group termed “the very nostrils of hell.”
“America’s Crossroads,” listed by one Western New York review website as one of the 10 best books on local history, tells the story of the river of immigrants who flowed through this port to settle the heartlands, and the river of commerce they sent back through Buffalo to the East Coast and the world.
Vogel co-authored “America’s Crossroads” with Ed Patton and Paul Redding. A retired journalist and editorial page editor for the Buffalo News, he has written extensively on harbor history and is president of the U.S. Lighthouse Society and the Buffalo Lighthouse Association, which brought the first major Tall Ships Festival to Buffalo.
This community event is free and open to all. Please use the north door on Onondaga St. in the Red Brick School. All present must wear appropriate facial covering and practice social distancing during the presentation.
Hand sanitizer will be available. There will be a 50-person seating limitation. There will be no refreshments served at this meeting.
