Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with light rain developing this afternoon. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.