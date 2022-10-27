LEWISTON — A village historian’s job is making sure the municipality’s history is preserved, no matter how unsavory some of it may seem.
A monument remembering those who were buried in Lewiston’s potter’s field, a cemetery for unknown or poor people, can be viewed in the village’s cemetery — thanks to the efforts of village historian Russ Piper.
The potter’s field started when a plot of land was donated to the Presbyterian Church Society for its cemetery, still located behind the current church’s Cayuga Street location. Starting in the 1850s, it was used to bury travelers coming through Lewiston, runaway slaves or anyone else who did not have anything to their name.
Continuing through to the 1920s, when those burials stopped, the potter’s field was used to bury those who died from cholera or Spanish flu epidemics, with the church gravedigger would pick up people in his death wagon and drop them in large unmarked graves.
Piper said there are hundreds of bodies buried there, but does not know an exact number because a lot of church records going back that far have been lost. The records he was able to find only list a dozen names that were entered in the 1850s, which were acknowledged by the church minister that buried them.
“We were able to find records of Episcopal Church burying runaway slaves under the cover of darkness,” Piper said, with the travelers coming through the village who for whatever reason could not go further buried there. “Most people had nothing and were victims of life curses. They had to be buried quickly since there was no time to bury them individually.”
Because of the oak trees located at the bottom of the knoll the cemetery rests on, it was given the name Oak Hill cemetery, because there was already an Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls. It would become the Lewiston Village Cemetery when the village took it over because the church could not maintain it.
Piper took on the job of cleaning up the cemetery and raising funds for the monument and bench so that people could imagine what people went through, how they ended up here, and why they laid here for so many decades unknown and unacknowledged.
“I’m a historian,” Piper said. “My job is to preserve and showcase. The work I do in the village, it’s cataloguing history for the future.”
For a year and a half, Piper has worked on this mostly on his own, with help from Tom Collister, the curator of the Lewiston Historical Museum, the village clerk’s office for going through records, and the Lewiston DPW to help clean up rubbish.
All his efforts relied on fundraising to keep going, with Piper hoping to achieve a goal of between $2,500 and $3,000 to take care of it and dedicate a monument to the field and a bench.
While other people have helped with his effort, Piper said he eventually got to the point where this work was too overwhelming for him, and the only thing keeping him going were strangers encouraging him to keep going.
“If it was going to get done, it was getting done,” Piper said, sometimes working up to 12 hours a day clearing the land. Even on July 3, when the monument dedicating the site was unveiled, he was still cleaning out Oakwood trees on the grounds.
After the dedication ceremony, Piper said he had plenty of people he did not know telling him how nice it was and could not believe it was a project he would take on.
“Right now, it looks the best it’s been in 30 years,” Piper said.
The last items Piper wants for the field is to have a boulder with a bronze plaque embedded in it, which tells an account of the potter’s field from its beginnings, and new trees to help beautify the grounds. Again, he has to rely on donations to get it done, with $500 needed for the plaque and the village donating a boulder.
Piper plans on having the same Colorado-based foundry that did the village’s Freedom Crossing Monument and Tuscarora Heroes Monument to create the plaque. With the writing for the plaque still in the works and the foundry taking two to three months to complete it, he hopes to have it by the spring.
He continues to maintain the cemetery, to the point now where he has earned the nickname, the gatekeeper. Piper simply hopes the people of the village can appreciate the history of the place and what he did to help preserve it.
