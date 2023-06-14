Lewiston will find itself in full bloom this weekend.
The 17th annual Lewiston GardenFest takes over Center Street, having over 70 vendors selling plants and other accessories for home garden beautification. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Put on by the Lewiston Garden Club, it is the kickoff event for garden walk season for the Western New York region. Member Doreen Albee said the festival has increased substantially over the years with gardeners having a lot of pent up demand.
“It’s wonderful that we can get vendors from across the area and country to share what they have,” Albee said.
The festival will feature three different speakers, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday with David O’Donnell of Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm talking about how to provide an environment that supports the monarch butterfly population. At 1 p.m. Tim Zimmerman of Medford Nurseries will talk about plants that thrive in our growing area. At 1 p.m. Sunday, author Sally Cunningham will speak about tweaking landscapes so they can be pollinator friendly.
Hennepin Park will host a container art contest, which can feature a traditional or whimsical arrangement. Entrees will stay in the park for the festival’s duration and the public will vote on which arrangement it likes the most.
Albee said past editions included one of a fire pit with flowers in it and of Oscar the Grouch.
Village and town residents will also open their gardens up for public view over the weekend, 12 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. Albee said some of these have a backyard railroad, a fairy garden, and is registered as a monarch waystation.
Young gardeners can decorate flower garden rocks or create colorful tissue flowers. Representatives from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will also be at Hennepin Park to answer any gardening questions and provide soil sample analysis.
This festival enables the Garden Club to fundraise for several projects beautifying Lewiston, like making improvements to Hennepin Park, installing cement pots along Center Street, and doing landscaping work at the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce’s office. It also helps fund scholarships the club gives out to youths interested in careers that support the environment.
“We keep out 50 members busy,” Albee said.
The full list of daily activities and vendors and registration can be found on the Lewiston GardenFest’s website.
