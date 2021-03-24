Lewiston GardenFest going forward    

LEWISTON — While several festivals in Lewiston have been cancelled already this year, GardenFest is set to occur on June 19 and 20, with the theme for this year’s festival — "Bee Power: Our Friends in the Garden."
Judy Talarico, chairwoman of GardenFest and first vice president of the Lewiston Garden Club, said the decision was reached after seeing things begin to open up more, due to people being vaccinated. After evaluating the COVID-19 regulations, she figured a successful GardenFest could be done. Talarico spoke about how the festival will differ from those in the past.
“We do believe that at this point, we will ask that people wear masks and practice social distancing,” she said. “One way we hope we’ll be able to do that is by giving our vendors larger spaces so they won’t be as close to each other, they’ll be spread out and we'll encourage our vendors to display their goods, as much as possible, outside their tents. In the past, there are some vendors that concentrate all of their goods or all of their displays, inside of their tents. So, we’re going to encourage, as much as possible, that all the vendors keep things open air. And, by giving them the larger space, they’ll hopefully be able to do that.”
In conjunction with the theme of this year’s GardenFest, there will also be special kids crafts, such as, painting a bee to take around the festival with them. Also returning is the Container Contest, which encourages people to grow a garden in any kind of container, whether that’s an old water bottle or a shoe.
The biggest challenge in planning the festival, Talarico said, has been the constant uncertainty of how the pandemic will look when the festival takes place. Given how the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines have fluctuated, she is worried the festival will be in a precarious position. Should restrictions on large gatherings come back, there is no contingency for GardenFest. Plan B, she said, is to cancel the festival and postpone it till 2022. While she hasn’t heard from community residents, members of the Lewiston Garden Club are thrilled the festival is going forward.
“Within our group, it’s been positive (feedback),” Talarico said. “Everyone wants to put this behind us and move on, and try to get to some normalcy. But as far as others in it, we’ve gotten support from our Mayor Anne Welch in Lewiston ... I think everyone would like to have something to look forward to and be able to participate in something like this again. We’ve not heard any negative comments about going forward.”
