Lewiston GardenFest, presented by Lewiston Garden Club, will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Center Street.
The festival includes more than 60 vendors selling flowers, plants and handcrafted art and garden essentials along with a garden walk, speakers, a container garden contest, and more throughout the weekend.
“It’s a summer of celebration in our historic village as we mark Lewiston’s Bicentennial and also the 95th anniversary of Lewiston Garden Club,” said Judy Talarico, chair of Lewiston GardenFest. “Lewiston GardenFest features plenty of ideas and inspiration to update your own garden or outdoor space, as well as some fun garden-related activities for guests of all ages. By attending the event, you help to support Lewiston’s ongoing beautification efforts as proceeds go back into the soil of the community through plantings and other garden-related projects.”
Festivalgoers can also stroll through several public and private gardens throughout the weekend with a free garden walk. The gardens vary in size and style and are located both within walking distance, and a short drive from Center Street. Pick up a map highlighting the featured gardens at one of the hospitality booths during the festival.
For budding gardeners, kids can decorate butterfly rocks or create tissue flowers, both while supplies last.
Representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension will be available in Hennepin Park to answer gardening questions and provide free soil sample analysis.
On Saturday, this year’s Lewiston GardenFest Speaker Series features David O’ Donnell from Eastern Monarch Butterfly farm at 11 a.m. and Tim Zimmerman from Medford Nursey at 1 p.m. Master Gardener Lyn Chimera will present at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All garden talks take place in front of the Frontier House.
For those with green thumbs and not-so-green thumbs alike, adults and children are invited to participate in Lewiston GardenFest’s container garden contest. Prepare your arrangement in a traditional container or think outside the planter. Bring your container entry and a stand for display to the container garden tent in Hennepin Park by 9 a.m. on June 18. Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can vote for their favorite container garden. Prizes will be awarded to those containers that garner the most votes.
Lewiston GardenFest is sponsored by the Village of Lewiston, Town of Lewiston, DiMino’s Lewiston Tops, Lakeside Sod Supply Co., Inc., Modern Corporation, and Wegmans. Proceeds from Lewiston GardenFest go back into the soil of the historic village for civic beautification efforts and scholarships. For more information, visit lewistongardenfest.com.
